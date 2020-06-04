Now on Kickstarter, an Exclusive Collection of Pastel Goth Skull Pins

New Haven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Allison Shannon, the owner of Midnight Pop Designs, knows how to bring new and exciting ideas to life. Designing and selling various forms of art, including stationery, pins, and notebooks, Allison has announced plans to release a new collection of pastel goth skull enamel pins on Kickstarter for supporters around the world.



Featuring shiny pastel colors, this new collection by Midnight Pop Designs will feature a single goth skull design. With a bright style, these pins will be one inch in size and feature a unique skull shape handcrafted by Allison. With mockups already created, there is no doubt these pins will showcase her artistic and creative style, and general love for the world of art.



A limited collection, Midnight Pop Designs will produce just 100 of these enamel pins. With mockups in hand, Allison is ready to contact her suppliers and send this collection to production. She has even prepared to order backings for the pins with funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign so production can begin immediately.



To support this project on Kickstarter, please visit the campaign page here. For a limited time, get a pastel goth skull enamel pin of your choice for just $12. For a pledge of $16 or more, receive other exclusive rewards with your pin, including a vinyl sticker set or pins from different collections by Midnight Pop Designs. Rewards are limited, so act fast! Items are expected to ship in late August 2020.



About Allison Shannon

Allison Shannon, the owner of Midnight Pop Designs, is passionate about bringing new and exciting ideas to life. A talented artist and creative, Allison is debuting a new collection of pastel goth skull enamel soft enamel pins on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Allison Shannon

Company: Midnight Pop Designs

City: New Haven

State: Connecticut

Country: United States

Email: allison@midnightpopdesigns.com

Website: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/midnightpopdesigns/pastel-goth-skull-enaml-pin