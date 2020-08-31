Now on Kickstarter, ArteDei, Shop Sightseeing on Canvas

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- ArteDei, a modern interpreter of culture, art, and design, has announced a new project on Kickstarter to bring stunning visual depictions of the world-famous cities and tourist destinations to travelers and sightseers from around the world. Introducing a collection of images on canvas, acrylic glass, or poster prints, ArteDei is allowing anyone to see the world up close from a new perspective while bringing a beautiful depiction of the world into homes or offices.



Producing an ever-growing gallery of works of art, ArteDei is now converting photo motifs into paintings for its customers. Empowering customers with versatile print mediums, ArteDei works are produced with the highest standards in terms of quality, design, colorfastness, durability, and robustness. Offering new, individual art themed on city tourism, each piece in the collection is artistically post-processed to represent a total work of art and to inspire a new generation of adventure and sightseeing with vivid color and detail.



In the first production run, ArteDei will commemorate a small selection of European cities, including Vienna, Paris, Rome, and Berlin, before expanding its range. The perfect gift for friends and family, or even a personal memento for that special vacation, support ArteDei on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/artedei/artedei-sightseeing-on-canvas



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to directly support the project, including associated production costs. For a limited time, support the project for as little as €25 to receive a work in digital format, or pledge €250 or more to receive a signed print. Act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



About ArteDei

ArteDei is a modern interpreter of culture, art, and design. A company from Vienna, Austria, ArteDei offers affordable art in the form of art prints with tourist-oriented themes. It consistently supplies an ever-growing gallery of works of art for every taste, application, and every budget, while meeting the highest standards in terms of quality, design, colorfastness, and robustness.



