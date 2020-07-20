Now on Kickstarter, Audie Embraces Different, a Children's Book About Diversity and Understanding

New Bloomfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- A new heartwarming story and children's book series, Audie Embraces Different, is helping a new generation of children embrace the differences among everyday people and animals. Inspired by six-year-old Ezra, a young boy with Autism, Audie Embraces Different is told through the eyes of Audie, a giraffe that is different and struggling to understand and embrace the diversity around him, and a future life of inclusivity. Young Ezra, who helped create Audie to tell his personal story, personifies Audie to capture what it feels like to be and live differently as a young child with Autism. An emotionally compelling story, Audie, with the help of his giraffe mom, learns that everyone is unique and different in their individual way.



A book to be shared with children worldwide, Audie Embraces Different will be important for educating children around the world about the differences that make us each unique and similar at the same time. With a draft of the book complete, the first illustrations and formatted prints are ready for review ahead of the final publication. Upon successful launch of the children's book, plans are underway to launch a unique collection of stuffed animal toys that resemble Audie and other characters in the story. Each stuffed animal will give children a friend to hold and lean on as they read Audie's story.



For a limited time, support Audie Embraces Different and help raise awareness for Audie, Ezra, and their story on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/295447187/audie-embraces-different



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support costs associated with publication. Backers can support this project for as little as $1 to help people embrace different, or pledge $20 or more to get a copy of the book upon release in December 2020. Other exclusive reward options are available, complete with exclusive Audie Embraces Different merchandise. Supplies are limited, so act fast and support the book today.



About Audie Embraces Different

Audie Embraces Different is a children's book story about how Audie, a different giraffe, learns to embrace that each creature around him is just as unique as he is. Inspired by six-year-old Ezra, a young boy with Autism, Audie is helping children around the world understand ideas of diversity and inclusion.



