Now on Kickstarter, Babylon's Dream, an Exciting, Action-Packed Sci-Fi Adventure

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- An adult science fiction adventure, Babylon's Dream sees humanity pushed to the brink. Closed in their homes, humans become apathetic to social and physical activity while a mysterious floating sphere within Earth's atmosphere, Babylon, appears poised to host all humanity as the fulcrum of life. But with physical access to Babylon impossible, humans find themselves connecting virtually while transferring their consciousness into advanced human-like androids, called Shells. In Shell, humans enjoy a sensory experience in Babylon that allows them to unleash their innermost instincts, impulses, and fantasies – devoid of real-world consequences.



Following the story of Evangelyn, a rebellious girl that despises the humanities apathy, she nonetheless finds herself connected to Babylon in a dark and unusual way. Unable to disconnect, Evangelyn is a connected prisoner searching for ways out. Embarking on a rich sci-fi adventure filled with surprising paradoxes, action-packed encounters, and constant dangers, secrets, and mystery – Evangelyn's experience reveals a society that humanity might just be misreading.



A mix between animated series, comic book, and videogame, Babylon's Dream incorporates an original fantasy sci-fi universe with action, discovery, and entertainment, complete with erotic tinges that keep readers intrigued and engaged in the Babylon immersive universe. Free to discover Babylon through elaborate, nuanced plotlines and decisions that unlock or lock different dialogue, scenes, and relationships with secondary characters, real choices affect the outcome of the story.



For a limited time, support Babylon's Dream on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theuncesoredstudio/babylons-dream



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support Babylon's Dream, including continued development and production. Backers can support the series for just €9 to receive variant cover art, or €19 or more to receive a digital copy of Babylon's Dream. Additional reward options are available.



About Babylon's Dream

