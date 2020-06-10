Now on Kickstarter, "Battle Command," a New Strategy-Based War Board Game!

Kildare, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Battle Command is a new World War II strategy board game for two to six players. Set at the outset of World War II in Europe and Northern Africa, players in this real-time strategy game assume the role of an Allied or an Axis commander. They must accomplish specific goals and objectives to lead their troops to victory.



Unique in its use of a strategic map alongside a battle board, players in Battle Command are challenged to use real-time strategies to find victory. Each player positions country markers on the strategy map board at the beginning of their turn, and must accomplish mission objectives, win battles, and secure points on the map or conquer entire countries. Players use dynamic management strategies to balance resources for the countries they hold, with resources depleted each time a player elects to go into battle against an enemy force, upgrade units, or move and fire at opponents.



Each turn, players manage resources, battle, and mission cards to acquire resources and assets, determine the size of their armed forces, and identify primary or secondary objectives that must be accomplished to win.



With each round unique to the last, enjoy replayability while commanding mighty armies, managing resources, and strategically leveraging unique units. For a limited time, support Battle Command on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support Battle Command and its production efforts, including improving game graphics and creating a webpage. Pledge just €5 today to receive a personalized thank-you note, or €50 or more to receive a full copy of Battle Command upon release. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! Battle Command is expected to ship in early January 2021.



About Battle Command

Battle Command, a new World War II strategy board, was created by Brian Wickham of Celbridge, Ireland. Set at the beginning of World War II in 1939, Battle Command was inspired by fond memories of Brian's favorite strategy war games, including titles like Risk. Desiring to create his own for years, Brian designed Battle Command as a real-time strategy war game with realistic elements and challenges.



