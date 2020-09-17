Now on Kickstarter, Before/After, a Literary Exploration of Depression and Regrowth!

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- Before/After is a powerful new book about growth told through a beautiful collection of poems, plays, and short stories. Written by Erik Keevan, a poet and writer from Seattle, Washington, Before/After chronicles Keevan's life after a suicide attempt in 2019 and juxtaposes a change in writing style for this popular author.



Complete with detailed personal essays about the topics of change, growth, and overcoming depression, Before/After shows how Keevan learned to change, grow, and improve over the years after falling victim to his own mind and drinking. Making the decision in a hospital to find a new path of self-love and self-exploration that fateful day in 2019, Before/After is about taking life into one's own hands. Bringing a conversation of everyday mental health issues full circle, Before/After breaks down a relatively taboo culture in our society by directly mentioning the difficulties of mental health, such as substance abuse, and a commitment to one's journey to survive against all the odds.



The Before/After collection includes an official selection from the Playwright's Round Table, But What If It Was, and other notable works, including 4 Horror Stories written for the Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria and others featured in Brushing Literary Journal and Obituaries for Terrible People, Keevan's first published collection.



Coming soon later this year, Before/After is the perfect read for people struggling against the perils of mental health, or simply those looking to empower someone else on their journey to overcome. Crowdfunding for a limited time, support the project on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/143793683/before-after



All funds raised will be used to support Before/After, including production and distribution costs. Starting today, support Before/After for as little as $11 to receive a signed copy of the book, or $16 or more to get a copy of Before/After and Obituaries for Terrible People, Keevan's first collection of self-written poems. Other reward options are available, so check out the Kickstarter campaign for more information today.



About Before/After

Before/After is a powerful new book about growth, collection of works, including poetry, plays, short stories, horror stories, and personal essays. Written by Erik Keevan, a poet and writer from Seattle, Washington, Before/After explores the journey to overcome, preserve, and grow in the face of mental health, substance abuse, and related themes, empowering a new generation to take back control of their lives.



