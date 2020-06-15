Now on Kickstarter, "Better Topics," a Card Game That Builds Deep Relationships!

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Each year in the United States, two million couples marry and 800,000 divorce. A clear indication that relationships can improve, Better Topics, a new card game, has set out to do just that. Helping to create a fun and safe block of time for in-depth conversations with a partner, Better Topics transforms time spent together with a fun game and super rewards.



While other card games ask simple, superficial questions, Better Topics takes the conversation more in-depth. With dozens of questions, couples experience the fun and depth of questions that are always relevant. This helps them engage with one another in new, deeper ways every time they play. A real card game with clear rules, fun elements, and strategies and ways to win, Better Topics comes in a standard deck of 120-cards. With fifty-four questions in a standard deck, there are also thirty-seven modifier cards, which alter play with concepts like "reverse question," twenty-two reward cards, such as one the requires the opposing player to pay for the other's dinner, and six custom cards for the player's choice.



To play, simply remove the rewards and custom cards, shuffle the remaining deck, and deal five cards to both players. Take turns asking the meaningful questions on each card and play up to two modifier cards per turn to alter the game's dynamic. The first player with no cards left in their hand "wins" the round, and players can agree to play as many rounds as they wish. Winners will get to draw new random cards from the deck.



At the same time, as part of this project, Better Topics is developing a mobile edition to keep the meaningful conversations going at all times of the week.



For a limited time, support Better Topics, a new card game, on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support Better Topics and its production efforts, including the development of the mobile edition. Pledge just £10 to support the project, or £20 or more to receive a free original card deck. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Better Topics is expected to release in early November 2020.



About Better Topics

Better Topics is a replayable card game that improves relationships with fun and deep conversations. Helping to create a fun and safe block of time for in-depth conversations with a partner, Better Topics transforms time spent together into a fun game with super rewards.



Contact

Contact Person: Robert Indries

Company: Better Topics LTD

City: Sheffield

State: South Yorkshire

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: +447440223711

Email: r.indries@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dianaindries/better-topics-replayable-card-game-for-couples