Now on Kickstarter, "Change 4 Chores," an App Encouraging Children to Earn an Allowance While Doing Chores!

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Designed to encourage children to earn an allowance while doing chores, the Change 4 Chores application is helping to transform daily life for children, parents, and families. Making it possible for parents to accommodate their family's unique needs, the Change 4 Chores App enables parents to get children involved with daily chores in a new and exciting way, while learning various aspects of consumer math.



This innovative application supports a variety of features divided amongst central tabs. Under "Chores," parents list chores and tag them with a description and price amount. There, they can be preselected by parents or children can click on ones they would like to complete. Under "Bank," the app can be connected via direct deposit to the parent and child's bank account, facilitating instant payment for chores completed once the parent provides a digital signature. There, children can save money or even link a debit card to encourage spending.



With a focus on education, Change 4 Chores supports many features. Under the "Accessibility" tab, users can find interactive tutorials for all users in a variety of languages. Tutorials including everything from basic counting to learning when and how to spend. Similarly, under "Budgeting," children and parents can find age-appropriate graphs that show daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly totals, including a section where the child can write down what he or she spends, deposits, and withdrawals. Under "Alternatives," parents can specify other rewards the child can receive for completing chores, including low or no-cost activities, and even assign chores directly without a monetary reward. Finally under "Gold" there is a unique reward. Parents can select a prize to award their child when he/she has completed all chores at the end of the day, week, month, or year.



With the Change 4 Chores App, parents have a new way to encourage children to do chores. With financial rewards and real-time progress tracking, the Change 4 Chores App is also helping children of all ages and learning abilities by reinforcing math skills and teaching budgeting habits. Together, parents can help their children in these areas while inspiring them to grasp the importance of working hard to achieve their goals.



For a limited time, support the Change 4 Chores App on Kickstarter by visiting the campaign page here. Funds received will be used to support production efforts. Additionally, supporters will be eligible to earn rewards as a token of their support. For a limited time, pledge just $1 to support the Change 4 Chores App, or $25 or more to receive early access to the app. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! The app is expected to release in December 2020.



About The Change 4 Chores App

The Change 4 Chores App was created by Jeannette Johnson of New Jersey. A mother of a pre-teen and a former Special Education Teacher. Johnson has seen students struggle with math concepts, especially consumer math concepts. With the Change 4 Chores App, children find a new way to practice those skills at their ability level in a fun and engaging way, while getting chores around the house completed to support parents and their families.



Contact:



Contact Person: Jeannette Johnson

Company: Change 4 Chores

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

Email: change4chores@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/change4choresapp/change-for-chores-app