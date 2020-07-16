Now on Kickstarter, Chuga Libre, a New Fresh, Vegan Experience in Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- Ken and Francis, two vegan friends and foodies from Spain, have long been looking for new ways to bring tasty vegan cuisine to Barcelona. Despite becoming a self-proclaimed "vegan-friendly" city in 2016, Barcelona is only home to some 20 vegan restaurants – and not a single fast-food restaurant. But now on Kickstarter, have the chance to support an all-new vegan fast food experience, Chuga Libre, on Barcelona's streets, complemented by Ken and Francis' experience as passionate vegans, restaurant managers, and diet creators.



Chuga Libre will offer fast food for vegans, by vegans, without high-fat content ingredients, salts, sugars, and other harmful products, such as flavor enhancers, palm oils, artificial flavors and colorings, or GMOs. Using ingredients that are 100 percent vegetable, Chuga Libre's vegan offerings will come fresh from local suppliers without the cruelty and damage caused by traditional meat consumption, making them an environmentally sustainable alternative for our health and planet today and tomorrow.



Chuga Libre burritos are made with tofu and soy protein, each cooked to the perfect texture and flavor. With more protein per serving than traditional meat dishes, Chuga Libre retains a commitment to serve healthy, balanced meals loaded with high protein, fiber, vitamin, and other nutrient contents. Prepared to satisfy the demands of a fast-paced society, Chuga Libre has begun a catering service, in addition, to pick up and takeaway options. Tasty meals, including the El Pollo Loco and El Tauro Furioso, or delicious burritos with salad, tomato, onion, guacamole, flavored tofu, vegan cheese, and secret sauces, or the Papas Tornado, potatoes cooked in a secret spiced marinade, are just moments away.



For a limited time, help make this dream a reality and support Chuga Libre, the first 'vegan fast food' restaurant in Barcelona, Spain, on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chugalibre/chuga-libre-el-burrito-que-te-pone-ko



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support Chuga Libre, including costs associated with growing the team and supporting Barcelona's vegan community. Backers can support Chuga Libre for as little as €5 to get their name on Chuga Libre's donor wall, or pledge just €10 to receive a free meal. Additional reward options are available, so do act fast. Delivery is expected in December 2020.



About Chuga Libre

Chuga Libre is the first vegan fast food in Barcelona, Spain. Founded by Ken and Francis, two vegan friends and foodies with restaurant management and diet creation experience, Chuga Libre offers unique, healthy, and homemade vegan cuisine with an explosion of flavor, but without exploitation of animals or our planet.



