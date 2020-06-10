Now on Kickstarter, "Crowd Alerts," an Innovative New Social Distancing Application!

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Crowd Alerts is an innovative new application which is helping people avoid crowds. With Crowd Alerts, anyone can find out how crowded a place is before they get there, helping them to avoid peak occupancy times and mitigate the spread of diseases like COVID-19. By making this information readily available, Crowd Alerts helps people protect themselves, their families, and their communities even while running routine errands, such as buying groceries or getting necessary day-to-day supplies.



Addressing one of the most common issues that arise with social distancing, Crowd Alerts makes it possible to avoid bumping into large groups of people while trying to avoid them. Empowering users with real-time data, Crowd Alerts collects data inputs from users and sources public data to answer these occupancy questions. In-app, users can search crowd levels for hundreds of establishments and public spaces, set up alerts and notifications, save favorite places, log crowd levels for other users, and explore crowd levels in their local community.



Designed to be intuitive and user friendly, Crowd Alerts does a lot for keeping communities safe and healthy. With users' permission, CrowdAlerts can even track anonymous location data to help estimate crowd levels in real time.



Support Crowd Alerts, the newest social distancing application, on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support CrowdAlerts and its production efforts. Pledge just $10 today get access to the early Beta release or $50 or more to get free premium features for up to twelve months. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! Crowd Alerts is expected to release in early August 2020.



About Crowd Alerts

Developed by Kristian Widjaja of San Francisco, CA, Crowd Alerts is a new social distancing application for the age of COVID-19. Empowering users with real-time data on crowd sizes and occupancy limits on hundreds of establishments and public spaces, Crowd Alerts helps people protect themselves, their families, and their communities.



Contact



Contact Person: Kristian Widjaja

Company: Jonajo Consulting LLC

City: Palo Alto

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 415-377-4619

Email: info@crowdalerts.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jurokumusashi/crowd-alerts-a-social-distancing-app