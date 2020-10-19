Now on Kickstarter, Cwash, a New Dental Device Cleaning Teeth in 30 Seconds!

Brescia, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Plus Biomedicals SRL, an innovative healthcare products company, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for Cwash, the world's first tooth-cleaning device that functions without water or toothpaste. A revolutionary addition to the market, Plus Biomedicals SRL's technology-packed Cwash accomplishes what few have before in the oral health and hygiene industry.



Cwash is made with a patented gradual-release material polymer that releases antimicrobial cleaning substances automatically during use to clean and sterilize teeth. The polymer mold, made to contain cleaning substances and menthol for freshness, is the product of over two years of testing and innovation, and can easily be adapted to fit every mouth and every bite. Focused on maximizing contact with teeth to exceed oral health and hygiene standards, Cwash's polymer mold has graduated release bristles that reach all sides of the teeth and maximize contact surfaces.



An automatic device that cleans teeth in just 30 seconds, Cwash uses an advanced electronic unit to produce calibrated swings that promote advanced cleaning. The unit conveniently attaches to the mold by a magnet in seconds, and the unit contains other useful features like a multifunction button, charging LED battery indicator, and splash-resistant coating. Additionally, the unit connects wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled devices and provides consumers with oral hygiene reminders and teeth cleaning statistics.



As part of this Kickstarter campaign, other accessories, including a family docking station and sterilizing ultraviolet light, will be made available



Ready for everyday life, the average person spends more than 80 days of their life cleaning their teeth. With Cwash, reduce this time by five and experience the future of oral health and hygiene thanks to trusted Italian professionals. For a limited time, support Cwash on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plusbiomedicals/cwash-clean-your-teeth-in-30-seconds-without-toothpaste



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support Cwash ahead of a scheduled launch in January 2021. Starting today, pledge €79 to receive one Cwash at a special early bird price, or pledge €119 or more to receive one Cwash, four extra bites, and a family docking station. Other rewards, discounts, and bundles are available, but supplies are limited. Act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About Cwash

Cwash is the world's first automatic gradual-release dental cleaning device. Designed by Plus Biomedicals SRL, an innovative healthcare products company based in Italy, Cwash is small, easy to carry, ecological, and antimicrobial, forever changing how the world thinks about oral health and hygiene.



