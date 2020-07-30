Now on Kickstarter, Delicious Organic, Plant-Based Belgian Chocolates by Jonas Hoekman

Oudenaarde, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Passionate about both authentic Belgian chocolate and sustainable lifestyles, Jonas Hoekman has just launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to help bring the best organic, dairy-free chocolate to his homeland of Belgium and beyond.



As a long-time vegan chocolate and sweets creator from Belgium, Jonas has absolutely perfected the art of transforming traditional Belgian chocolate into plant-based versions that look, taste and feel like the "real thing". Even his white and milk chocolates will fool the most discerning connoisseurs.



Hoekman's Belgian Chocolates collection is fully plant-based, which means vegan, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. It also means that his chocolates are healthier, lower in sugar and more sustainable to help preserve our precious environment. Further delivering on a strong feel-good vibe, all ingredients are sourced free from child labor for full commitment to humanity.



With Hoekman's Belgian Chocolates, you're sure to experience that rich chocolatey taste that only comes with authentic Belgian chocolate. Choose from a wide collection of treats from chocolate drops to even dinosaur-shaped bites.



For a limited time only, support Hoekman's Belgian Chocolates NOW on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jonashoekman/be-happy-belgian-organic-chocolate-and-dairy-free-alternatives



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support costs associated with production. While a small scale production operation is already running, Jonas hopes to use funds from this campaign to expand his machines and cooling infrastructure to make his chocolates more accessible. Backers worldwide can support this project for as little as €5 (and receive an e-book with sweet plant-based recipes), or pledge €50 or more to receive fresh authentic vegan Belgian chocolates straight from the production line in January 2021. Other exclusive reward options, including virtual tours of Hoekman's production facility, are available. This campaign will only run for a very limited time, so ACT FAST to help support authentic plant-based Belgian chocolate.



About Jonas Hoekman

Jonas Hoekman is an accomplished plant-based chocolate and sweets creator from Oudenaarde, Belgium. His ultimate mission is to make the world a better place through the distribution of his organic, plant-based, and dairy-free chocolate alternatives - thus improving quality of lives while minimizing environmental impact.



