Now on Kickstarter, "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back," a New Video Game for SEGA Dreamcast!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- In "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back," players step into the driver's seat for a fun two-dimensional adventure. Playing as John Hacker, an ordinary guy sent by a British property company to speak with 'Count Dráscula' about some lands, players navigate a complex and engaging storyline that takes them on a dangerous quest. Meeting a gorgeous young blond girl who was kidnapped by the Count himself, players, as John Hacker, set out to find her in this exciting fun new point and click style game with classic 2D animations.



With dangerous quests, adventures, and plot developments, "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back" will be the latest title to release for the SEGA Dreamcast. Already available on Steam and the Google Play Store, "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back" has proven to be a popular hit among desktop gamers and Android users. With a smooth interface and English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles, this campaign will support the development of another version for the SEGA Dreamcast, anticipated to release in early September 2020.



With tons of adventure and humor, support "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back" and its SEGA Dreamcast version today on Kickstarter. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/erbesoftware/drascula-the-vampire-strikes-back-for-sega-dreamcast



Supporters around the world can back Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €3. But for a pledge of €10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including digital versions of Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back for Steam and Android devices, or a physical copy of SEGA Dreamcast edition.More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back"

"Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back" is a new point and click adventure for the SEGA Dreamcast. Available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German, "Dráscula: The Vampire Strikes Back" is on Steam and Google Play Store, and coming soon to SEGA Dreamcast devices.



