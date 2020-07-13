Now on Kickstarter, Drunk 'N' Jerky, a Brand of Flavorful Cocktail Beef Jerky

Danbury, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- To fulfill a passion and dream, a small-town couple, Ryan and Elisha Campbell, are preparing to bring fresh, flavorful beef jerky to people across the United States. Founding Drunk 'N' Jerky earlier this year, the veteran-owned brand began as a way for the Campbells to save money by making tasty beef jerky at home. But after wowing the taste buds of friends and family in the process, Ryan and Elisha decided to turn to Kickstarter and set out to bring their signature cocktail jerky flavors, inspired by favorite bar drinks, to mouths across the nation.



Perfecting an original marinade base and tantalizing marinade flavors, Drunk 'N' Jerky delivers the rich tastes of fan-favorite bar drinks, with traditional jerky flavor options as well. Having tweaked their 20 flavorful recipes over past weeks and months, Drunk 'N' Jerky is positioned to become an instant hit known across the United States for its bar drink-style flavors. Early signature flavors, including Hippie Hill, Caribbean Jerk, Sangria, Apple Whiskey, Honey Whiskey, and Coffee, have already received rave reviews from early friends, family, and customers.



No longer a homemade operation, Drunk 'N' Jerky has secured access to a commercial kitchen, complete with an industrial refrigerator, and has been fully approved by local and state regulatory authorities. With a logo and branded merchandise behind them, Drunk' N' Jerky is finally ready to deliver a one-of-a-kind customer experience with tasty beef jerky – pending final state approval.



For a limited time, support Drunk 'N' Jerky on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drunknjerky/drunk-n-jerky



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support Drunk 'N' Jerky, including costs for final licensing from New Hampshire's Department of Health. Backers can support Drunk 'N' Jerky for as little as $1 to be mentioned on the company's contributors page, or $35 or more to receive a jerky sampler box with six bags of Drunk' N' Jerky's top flavors. Additional reward options, including some with t-shirts and other merchandise, are available and expected to ship in February 2021.



About Drunk 'N' Jerky

Drunk 'N' Jerky is a new, flavorful cocktail jerky brand inspired by favorite bar drinks. Founded by Ryan, a jerky loving war veteran, and his wife, Elisha, who loves to cook, Drunk 'N' Jerky is preparing to launch over 20 flavorful beef jerky options, complete with rich marinade flavors, across the United States at the end of this year.



Contact:

Contact Person: Ryan & Elisha Campbell

Company: Drunk 'N' Jerky LLC

City: Danbury

State: New Hampshire

Country: United States

Phone: 6039985759

Email: drunknjerkynh@gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2Cd07oT