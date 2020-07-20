Now on Kickstarter, Election Obsession, the Interactive, Educational Companion for Election Night 2020!

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Founded to keep fellow Americans educated, informed, and entertained through the presidential election process, Election Obsession has found a fun way to encourage voter participation and education. They have created an Electoral Vote Tracker Board ("The Board") for election night watch parties or parents and teachers looking to educate their children about the electoral process. The Board provides non-partisan fun and lets everyone get in on the election night action.



With The Board, track the 2020 presidential election on a specially-designed map of the United States. Measuring two feet by three feet, The Board features each state and its number of electoral voters, with a seamless tally system at the bottom. Creating an experience far more exciting than traditionally mundane election night, anyone can track their Republican or Democratic candidate in the race to 270 electoral votes.



Throughout election night, people nationwide will use The Board to keep "score," tracking the number of electoral votes earned by their preferred candidate. As state-by-state winners are declared across the country, sit in real-time and watch the board come to life, showcasing a candidate's road to victory and permanent place in American history.



Election Obsession has sourced all materials and logistics from United States suppliers. Each Election Obsession set comes with The Board, an informational pamphlet, four mounting tabs, a set of red markers and stickers, and a set of blue markers and stickers. The markers and stickers are used to mark state winners and electoral vote tallies, with blue signifying a win for the Democratic candidate and red signifying a win for the Republican candidate.



Election Obsession is creating an interactive way to participate in the presidential election process. For a limited time, support Election Obsession on Kickstarter here:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/electionobsession/election-obsession-all-things-election-all-in-one-place



Funds raised from this campaign will be used to support Election Obsession, including costs for production and distribution. Backers can support Election Obsession for as little as $1, or pledge $25 or more to receive a copy of the Election Obsession board(s). Additional reward options and discounts are available, so do act fast. If Election Obsession reaches their required funding goal, they will ensure everyone receives their board in time for 2020 election day!



About Election Obsession

Election Obsession provides a new, interactive, and educational way to track the results of the 2020 United States Presidential Election. Bringing all things election night to one place, Election Obsession creates an engaging experience for people across the country. It gets them in on the action as they follow their favorite presidential candidate's road to victory.



