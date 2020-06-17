Now on Kickstarter, "Enhancement Project," a New Virtual Counseling App!

Mountain Ash, South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Enhancement Project is a mobile application designed to help people struggling with mental health problems find motivation and improve their mental and physical well-being. Developed by Craig D. Wright of Wales, United Kingdom, Enhancement Project integrates the resources of international, certified life coaches with modern technologies to help people overcome barriers and challenges.



Whether it be anxiety, depression, or wanting to end a bad habit like smoking, the Enhancement Project is professionally designed to match people around the world with qualified therapists. Empowering anyone to create a successful life journey with virtual or face-to-face resources, the Enhancement Project has been billed as the instant online counselor. In real-time, connects with support through an instant chatline staffed 24/7 by professional coaches ready to talk to those in need. Creating a professional, personal, and confidential communication channel between client and coach, people around the world are discovering the best solutions and therapies to overcome challenges in their life with the Enhancement Project.



Using a virtual booking system, schedule a session easily at one's preferred time and date. In addition to online support and counseling services, users can also discover hundreds of e-books recommended by qualified coaches on topics of depression, anxiety, or goal-setting, and access hundreds of meditation videos and tips to reduce stress and anxiety, or accomplish other personal needs and requirements each week.



With the Enhancement Project app, unlock the power of professional coaches and online counseling sessions and therapies. Support this new project on Kickstarter today here . For a limited time, pledge just £10 or more to support the project, or £25 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including free guidebooks and one-on-one counseling sessions. The Enhancement Project app is expected to release in early July 2020.



About The Enhancement Project

The Enhancement Project is a mobile application designed to help people struggling with mental health problems find motivation and improve their mental and physical well-being. Developed by Craig D. Wright of Wales, United Kingdom, Enhancement Project integrates the experiences of an international, certified Life Coach with technology and mental health resources to help people overcome barriers and challenges.



Contact



Contact Person: Craig Wright

Company: Enhancement Project Ltd

City: Mountain Ash

State: South Wales

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: +441443806533

Email: admin@enhancementproject.co.uk

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/enhancement/enhancement-project-a-pocket-therapist