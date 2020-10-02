Now on Kickstarter, Epic! Game System: Realms of Mana and Stars of Mana

Port Angeles, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Phillips Game Design (PGD), a family-owned game design studio, has announced the release of EPIC, a new proprietary game system, on Kickstarter. Now crowdfunding ahead of its planned July 2021 launch, EPIC has been designed from the ground up to make rules for tabletop games clear for both game masters and players, unlike ever before.



EPIC, an acronym for "Every Piece Is Clear," was designed by Phillips Game Design and has been written, scrutinized, and rewritten to make rules clear and easy to remember for all players. With EPIC, gone are the days of struggling to remember a game's many intricate rules, elements, and concepts, which often change with new rulebook releases and game adaptations. Soon available for free, the new EPIC game system will be run under an Open Game License (OGL) to allow third parties to publish content using its clear and accessible game rule system.



Portable to be used and plugged into any type of tabletop game, the EPIC release will be joined by two companion games, Realms of Mana and Stars of Mana, which will showcase the game systems power. Taking players into exciting new worlds, each game will demonstrate the benefits of the EPIC game system in fantasy and science-fiction settings, giving a complete breakdown of rules, races, classes, and in-game concepts.



The new and innovative EPIC game system is coming soon, but only with help from supporters for a limited time on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/phillipsgamedesign/epic-game-system-realms-of-mana-and-stars-of-mana



All funds raised will be used to support the EPIC game system, including associated production and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $15 to get early access to the EPIC game system, or pledge $20 or more to receive EPIC game system and a digital download of Realms of Mana and Stars of Mana. Other rewards, including craft dice and t-shirts, are available, so visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



The EPIC game system that makes rules clear and easy to remember. Designed by Phillips Game Design (PGD), a family-owned game design studio in Port Angeles, Washington, the EPIC game system is expected to revolutionize play for game masters and players.



