Now on Kickstarter, Everlasting Guilt, a New FPS Action-Adventure Video Game

Egypt -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- A new dungeon punk-themed video game, Everlasting Guilt, is taking players worldwide to the near future. Playing as genetically enhanced soldiers, players receive intense training with other soldiers under a corporation and are tasked to retrieve special seals that have kept peace among humans and mythical creatures for centuries. In this action-packed FPS game, players battle to collect the 100 seals required to restore the balance of power and to evade threats and dangers.



Incorporating classic video game elements, Everlasting Guilt is based on boss-style fights, which incorporate unique mechanics and favored weapons into battle. Requiring advanced strategies, players can engage with an arsenal of weapons and special abilities, and adapt their play styles and strategies to overcome unique boss-specific challenges. Each boss in Everlasting Guilt requires a special approach to prevail, as bosses like Knights and Brawlers present complex, never-ending challenges.



With a fully interactive environment, players can take advantage of their surroundings and find in-game elements that either help or harm them. Over time, players must level up and balance their loadouts, and in-game master mechanics and battle strategies like dash movements, shooting projectiles, double jumps, and wall running to prevail against the odds and collect the seals required to restore the balance of power between humans and mythical creatures.



A game demo is now available on Steam. Everlasting Guilt is currently being developed for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with future adaptations planned for the Nintendo Switch.



For a limited time, support Everlasting Guilty on Kickstarter here. Backers worldwide can support this Everlasting Guilt for just €8, but for a pledge of €20 or more, backers will receive a free digital copy of the game upon release. Additional rewards are available, so act fast! Funds raised will be used to support development and production efforts.



About Everlasting Guilt

Everlasting Guilt was created by Geeky Mouse, an independent game design and production studio in Cairo, Egypt. A new FPS, dungeon punk-style video game, Everlasting Guilt challenges players with boss-style combat set against the backdrop of a futuristic plotline. Everlasting Guilt is currently being developed for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with future adaptations planned for the Nintendo Switch.



