Now on Kickstarter, ExpertGel, the World's First Cylinder-Composite Gel Insoles

Hacienda Heights, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- ExpertGel™, a leader in dynamic foot help, is working to keep people moving so they can enjoy a more active, healthier lifestyle. Founded to alleviate the aches and pains people feel in their feet, ExpertGel™ has recently announced a campaign on Kickstarter, a major crowdfunding platform, to launch its new line of cylinder-composite gel insoles worldwide.



With a passion for scientifically supporting the feet to improve mobility, ExpertGel™ is committed to helping people move better from the ground up. Helping to eliminate fatigue, discomfort, and pain in the feet, ExpertGel™ alleviates problems before and after they occur by providing stabilization and impact absorption with five composite layers of supportive padding. The insoles, patented with cylindrical bio-gel structures, maximize shock absorption and comfort, and incorporate EGIS antibacterial fabrics to absorb the moisture of feet and prevent athlete's foot and general foot odor with protection, cooling, and cushioning.



Acclaimed for making feet feel good again, ExpertGel™ uses an absorptive foam layer to maximize rebound with each step. Higher density in the heel, the insoles add support and stability, and anti-slip engineering, for a comfortable, long-term fit that proves dynamic and self-adjusting.



Perfect for personal or professional use, ExpertGel™ is proven to be effective and relies on technology approved by the FDA, CE, SGS, and ISO. For a limited time, support ExpertGel™ on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/expertgel/expertgel-worlds-first-cylinder-composite-gel-insoles



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support ExpertGel™, including costs associated with manufacturing and distribution. Support the project today for as little as $3, or pledge $28 or more to get ExpertGel™ insoles at an exclusive early-bird price. Other reward options are available, including ExpertGel™ insoles in various quantities, with pledges of additional support. Act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



About ExpertGel™

ExpertGel™ is a leading brand in foot care, brings years of medical knowledge and research to market to offer a patented line of insoles that scientifically support the feet to improve mobility. The world's first cylinder-composite gel insoles, ExpertGel™ helps people move better from the ground up with gel cushion insoles that absorb impact, support the feet, and help eliminate fatigue, discomfort, and pain at the source.



Contact

Contact Person: Hans Wu

Company: Abeito

City: Hacienda Heights

State: California

Counrty: United States

Phone: 7032869162

Email: hanswuprogrammer@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/expertgel/expertgel-worlds-first-cylinder-composite-gel-insoles?ref=9sr34d