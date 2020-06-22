Now on Kickstarter, "FEEL," a Photobook from New York with Laetitia Bouffard-Roupe!

Givors, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- After two years of modeling, Laetitia Bouffard-Roupe, a renowned French artist and model, is excited to be releasing her first modeling book on Kickstarter. No novice to working before the camera, Laetitia's photobook, "FEEL," captures photos from her career-best photoshoot. An exciting experience in New York City with photographer Kai York, "FEEL" documents Laetitia's journey to a changed person, woman, model, and artist, and her transformation into a prominent industry figure.



Printed in A4 format, "FEEL" is a hardcover, 72-page all-color book that prominently showcases Laetitia's artistic talent, creativity, and boldness. Capturing the power of raw emotion and trust, the beautiful New York photoshoot came together in the middle of a cold winter. Inspired by Kai's use of the word "feel," each photo in the book captures Laetitia's freedom of expression and her willingness to let go and set herself free. A perfect representation of who she is as an artist, the photobook shows the power of movement and dance within a sensual, feminine side. By dancing on cold steaming windows and rough wooden floors, Laetitia expressed what her body wanted in each jump, kick, turn, roll, bend, and stretch.



Captured by Kai York, a professional photographer based in New York City who studied photography and journalism in Germany, "FEEL" comes to life in vivid detail and color. Support this new photobook on Kickstarter today here. For a limited time, pledge starting at just €1 to support the photobook, or €70 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including a signed, limited-edition copy of the photobook upon release. "FEEL" is expected to become available in early August 2020.



AboutLaetitia Bouffard-Roupe

Laetitia Bouffard-Roupe is a French performing artist and model. Based in Spain, Laetitia began her modeling career in 2018 after performing successfully for years as a professional ballet dancer in the Paris Opera Ballet and Cirque du Soleil. Her first photobook, "FEEL," is releasing on Kickstarter to supporters around the world. Renowned for her work, Laetitia has been featured internationally in publications and awards.



