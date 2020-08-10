Now on Kickstarter, Fetish, a Stunning Feature Film and Erotic Drama

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Fetish, a new feature film and erotic drama, is preparing for a worldwide release on Vimeo On-Demand. A film inspired by themes witnessed by filmmaker and director Joaquin Rodriguez in the entertainment industry, Fetish explores the power and nature of undisclosed feelings, gender disparities, relationship truths, and rooted sexual fetishes in intimate relationships.



An erotic drama, Fetish is a tasteful portrayal of strong sexual energy, without the graphic, gross, or obscene. An exploration of the personalities and qualities underlying sex as a driving force in personal lives, the film explores the innate stories of two characters with rich detail and vivid imagery. Delivering quality and characteristics of a big-budget feature film, over one-million dollars have already been invested in Fetish to creating a stunning, captivating story for audiences worldwide to enjoy. Soon to be released on-demand, the film will avoid the filters and censorship of major distributors, including the red tape of networks and media regulators.



For a limited time, support Fetish ahead of its release to be featured in the film credits. With shooting and filming complete, final edits are all that remain ahead of a brief promotional period and the premiere release. To learn more or to support Fetish, visit Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/joaquindirector/fetish-2



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Fetish, including costs associated with promotion. Support the project for as little as $3 to get an early HD copy of the film, or pledge $100 or more to be listed as an Executive Producer. Other reward options, including personalized copies of the film or mentions on IMDb, are available for pledges of additional support. Act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



About Fetish

Fetish is a full-length erotic drama with the quality and characteristics of a big-budget feature film. Fetish was directed by Joaquin Rodriguez of North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Rodriguez, an accomplished film professional who has written and directed six feature films to more than 40 countries, brings his tremendous passion for the art of independent filmmaking to Fetish, his latest project.



Contact

Contact Person: Joaquin Rodriguez

Company: Three Great Lights Films

Address: 5031 Fair Ave apt 235, 91601

City: North Hollywood

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 3239498949

Email: j.rodriguez@safetyapptech.com

Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/joaquindirector/fetish-2