Now on Kickstarter, "FireVase" Delivers Safety and Security to Every Home!

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- The FireVase is a new flower vase that doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher in the event of a fire. Normally serving as a decorative flower vase, the FireVase can quickly turn into a real-time fire-fighting tool with just a throw whenever a fire occurs. With a design similar to that of a household fire extinguisher, the FireVase can effectively suppress the flames of class A and B fires.



Whenever a fire is detected, anyone can slow its spread by throwing the lightweight FireVase directly at the flames. When the vase breaks, the FireVase unleashes liquid water and alkyl glycoside, which is extracted from plants, to suppress fires before they spread. As vapors smear and liquids spread, they are converted in the air into foam and steam to snuff out flames and cool down temperatures.



Simultaneously, the FireVase serves as a new design piece for any home or living space. Beautifully crafted, the FireVase can display flowers as a functional design element and has been developed with optimum weight and size. A perfect gift for loved ones, the FireVase is ready when disaster strikes to help people keep their property secure and save precious time before fire services arrive.



For a limited time, support the FireVase on Kickstarter by visiting the campaign page here. Pledge just DKK 5 to receive a personal thank you picture, or an additional amount of DKK 99 or more for other rewards that include special early bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! The first FireVase models will ship in July 2020.



About The FireVase

The FireVase was created by Henrik Fyrstenborg Petersen of Copenhagen, Denmark. An entrepreneur with speed, Peterson created the FireVase to make the world a safer and more secure place, while adding functionality and style to the modern everyday vase.



Contact:



Contact Person: Henrik Petersen

Company: Proalarmer aps

Country: Denmark

Phone: 30278874

Email: hpetersen552@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thefirevase/the-firevase