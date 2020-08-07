Now on Kickstarter, FishTargetsTM Simulate a Realistic Fishing Experience Anytime, Anywhere

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Over the last decade, the National Fishing in Schools Program (NFSP) has been encouraging a new generation of teachers and students to learn about the benefits of fishing. The pioneer of the "Fishing in Schools" program in over 250 American public and private schools, NFSP recently announced a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring its educational learning tool, FishTargets, to the public so everyone can experience the joy of catching fish – anytime, anywhere – indoors or out.



FishTargets are realistic reproductions of ten popular sportfish that simulate fishing, thereby helping educate new learners and improve the skills of the experienced. To use, simply attach a special FishTargets "hook" to any fishing equipment: spin/spincast/baitcast rod, fly rod or tenkara rod, and achieve the lifelike experience of catching and releasing fish. Bending the rod and creating resistance, FishTargets provide new anglers instant feedback as they learn how to cast, retrieve the lure or fly, and bring fish to hand or net before getting to the water. Focused on advancing angler education, each FishTarget comes with informational "fish facts" printed on one side that include species name and other details about their habitats.



A captivating way to get children engaged, FishTargets provide instant success, encouraging the next generation to become involved in fishing. They have helped thousands experience the joy of angling in school gymnasiums, living rooms, and backyards. Young or old, "get hooked" on FishTargets and experience the thrill of the catch by supporting the project on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fishtargets/fishtargets-fun-for-everyone-get-hooked



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to bring FishTargets to the general public while supporting the National Fishing in Schools Program (NFSP.) Support the project today for as little as $15 (+shipping) and receive one free FishTarget and a dozen hooks. Other reward options, with different quantities of FishTargets and hooks, are available for additional support. Some rewards may be limited, so act fast and support the campaign today.



About FishTargets

FishTargets were created as instructional tools for certified teachers instructing students in the National Fishing in Schools Program, an initiative founded by Dana Cole, and his daughter, Katie, in 2009. They have been a key ingredient in its outdoor education curriculum in public and private schools across America. To date, nearly 10,000 FishTargets have been made available exclusively to over 250 "Fishing in Schools" program participants from coast to coast. This Kickstarter campaign is being conducted with hopes to raise support to enable Fishtargets to be brought to the public for the first time.



