Now on Kickstarter, Galaxy Girls Vol. 1, a New, Exciting Graphic Novel Adventure Series

Lexington, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- A new five-part comic book series, Galaxy Girls, is expected to make waves worldwide later this year. With the first installment, Galaxy Girls Vol. 1, just announced on Kickstarter, readers worldwide will soon experience the adventure of four young women who find themselves on a harrowing space adventure. These four cadets will exhibit personable qualities that allow readers to see a little bit of themselves at every turn.



A space-themed adventure, the four young women are enlisted by Angels of Andalea, a space support organization, and thrust on a trip to a distant planet until reckless behavior sets them astray. Ultimately getting sucked into a wormhole and warped to another galaxy, the group of young women, facing a blend of personalities and conflicts, must fight to survive while learning key lessons about life and themselves. An action-packed fantasy and science-fiction graphic novel, early readers, including young adult female readers and older readers, have found the story enjoyable, engaging, and thrilling thanks to the fearless and brave personalities of characters and interactive story arches.



Support Galaxy Girls Vol. 1 on Kickstarter here and discover what awaits these heroines. The first volume of the series, additional volumes will soon be released. For a limited time, support Galaxy Girls Vol. I for just $5 on Kickstarter, or pledge $11 or more to get a copy signed, sealed, and delivered. Additional rewards are available, so act fast! Funds raised will be used to support production and distribution efforts.



About The Galaxy Girls series

The Galaxy Girls series was created by A.S. Young, a veteran writer from Lexington, Kentucky. Bringing fresh ideas and engaging stories to life, Young's Galaxy Girls series takes readers on a thrilling sci-fi adventure that finds four space cadets sucked into a wormhole and warped to an unknown galaxy, forced to survive and learn critical lessons about life and themselves.



