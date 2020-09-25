Now on Kickstarter, Ghosts on Oak Island, an All-New Tabletop Board Game

Anna, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Highland Point Games, Inc., a small tabletop game company, has announced the release of Ghosts on Oak Island, a new full-featured strategy board game, on Kickstarter. Now crowdfunding ahead of its December 2020 release, Ghosts on Oak Island is a fun, challenging multiplayer board game for 2-6 players, aged 8 to adult, to enjoy for hours on end.



In turn-by-turn style, players are challenged to outwit and outsmart each other to find victory. Facing various perils, players must overcome and conquer obstacles, acquire camps from pirates, Vikings, and a Knights Templar, and collect equipment and a map to get to the Island and victory treasure. Working their way around the Island to find equipment, battle opponents, and steal gold and equipment, each player must make use of their skills to acquire the final treasure and set the ghosts free.



In each Ghosts on Oak Island set, players receive one main gameboard, six equipment boards, six resource boards, two D4 dice and one D8 dice, 54 Run/Move cards in six decks, and a mix of other game titles, cards, and components that directly affect the interactive and engaging nature of the game. Providing hours of real-time fun and entertainment, Ghosts on Oak Island is expected to be a must-play boardgame this holiday season, and the perfect gift for friends or family. The game features artwork designed by Bubblelazer Art, a professional artist from the Dungeons & Dragons character creation arena who brings unimaginable talent and creativity to the project.



Made in the United States in Dallas, Texas, Ghosts on Oak Island will be available in early to mid-December before the 2020 holiday season. For a limited time, support Ghosts on Oak Island on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1665300493/ghosts-on-oak-island



All funds raised will be used to support Ghosts on Oak Island, including associated development and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $45 to get a Ghosts on Oak Island game set signed and numbered by artist Bubblelazer Art. Retail quantities of the game are also available. Supplies are limited, so visit the Kickstarter campaign for more information.



Ghosts on Oak Island is a fun, challenging multiplayer board game designed for 2-6 players aged 8 to adult. Challenging players to outwit and outsmart their opponents in turn-by-turn play to secure victory treasure, Ghosts on Oak Island was recently announced on Kickstarter by Highland Point Games, Inc., a small tabletop game company based in Dallas, Texas.



