Now on Kickstarter, Handcrafted Guitars by Musician George Jacobs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- George Jacobs, an accomplished songwriter, guitarist, and composer, is finding new ways to bring his passion for music and guitar to people around the world. While writing and recording new music, George Jacobs' love for guitars has given him a new obsession - building beautiful guitars by hand. Initially a small project and hobby, musicians worldwide have been reaching out to collaborate with George and develop their piece of perfection in instrument form. Incorporating luxurious design elements like exotic wood, each guitar is made with authentic parts to create stunning, top-notch replicas of the best guitars ever produced.



An accomplished songwriter, guitarist, and composer, George Jacobs brings years of experience to every handcrafted guitar. With a musical style similar to Carlos Santana, George Jacobs has been a musical force since the release of his Gold-record album in 1975 with Chango. World-renowned, he has produced music for major acts in rock, metal, blues, and jazz, as well as fusion and Latin American music, and has toured with Journey, Styx, Tina Turner, Robin Trower, Chick Corea, Bob Seger, Fania All Stars, and many other music legends.



For a limited time, support George Jacobs on Kickstarter here. Funds from the campaign will be used to expand George's studio workshop and to bring in artisans who want to add their creative influence to each guitar. Pledge just $5 to support these efforts, or additional amounts for other rewards that include guitar picks, t-shirts, live virtual performances, and exclusive handmade guitars. Guitars include a handmade Bumblebee Guitar, a custom-designed guitar and hybrid of a 1961 Gibson SG Les Paul and modern-day PRS, and one of a kind Fender Stratocaster Relic.



Some rewards are limited, so act fast! Rewards are expected to ship in September 2020.



About George Jacobs

Contact:

Contact Person: Chris Mclennan

Company: Sun Studios of Arizona

City: Tempe

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Phone: (602) 399-9500

Email: cmclennan@sunstudiosaz.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/miaguitars/george-jacobs-and-mia-guitars-studios