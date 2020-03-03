Now on Kickstarter, Help Bring Organic Honeybees to Peaceful Heritage Nursery!

Stanford, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- With bees providing one out of every three bites of food we eat, their agricultural and environmental purpose cannot be overstated. The Peaceful Heritage Nursery, a Certified Organic fruit tree nursery, research farm, and family-owned and operated sustainable farm, is looking to establish more organic beehives to support the local honeybee population, and its agricultural impact, this spring.



Raising honeybees for nearly two seasons, Peaceful Heritage Nursery is looking to expand its 2020 operation by installing eight brand new hives, as well as beginning wild swarm captures to bring in sturdy feral genetics for the farm. With a wonderful natural environment for bees, each honeybee hive will thrive at Peaceful Heritage Nursery.



Peaceful Heritage Nursery plans to continue partnering with Matt Wilson of Grow Appalachia, a known regional expert on organic honeybees and beekeeping, and who is looking to establish beekeepers in the marginalized and neglected communities of Appalachia – a cause Peaceful Heritage Nursery hopes to support.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Peaceful Heritage Nursery, including efforts for honeybee packages, honeybee hive components, honeybee tools and equipment, and other related expenses. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/organicbees/help-us-establish-organic-honeybees-peaceful-heritage



Supporters around the world can support Peaceful Heritage Nursery by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $100 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including an apple or pear tree of your choice. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Peaceful Heritage Nursery

Peaceful Heritage Nursery is on a mission to support the local honeybee population, to promote better beekeepers, to test and research organic approaches to beekeeping, and to increase the health and productivity of its farm. This spring, help Peaceful Heritage Nursery establish additional honeybees at its location in Stanford, KY.



