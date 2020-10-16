Now on Kickstarter, Hushed Individual Bamboo Fiber T-Shirts!

Pleasant Prairie, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Hushed Individual, a new brand of minimalistic urban fashion apparel, has announced a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its inaugural five-design t-shirt collection. Empowering a new generation of consumers with minimalist and substantially sourced shirts, Hushed Individual has begun attracting the attention of consumers from around the world ahead of its December 2020 launch.



The inaugural Hushed Individual t-shirt collection will include five notable design options: GOOD MORNING, "HI, ME", TOO TIRED TO TALK, DAY ONE (SAKURA), and (BLANK, OR NO DESIGN). Each design will be printed on the brand's high-quality bamboo t-shirts, known for leading in design, style, and comfort.



Founded by Vincent of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hushed Individual was inspired by the ambivert's personality. Talkative personalities known for few words and incomplete sentences, the ambivert is captured in each of Hushed Individual's designs. The five-design collection proves concise yet communicative, helping to eliminate simple and repetitive communication each day by expressing thoughts, feelings, and emotions with simple text centered on bamboo t-shirts. Showcasing how one feels at any moment, the designs are minimalist with a font that is just large enough to be read from the front, yet small enough to be personal and not broadcasted to the public.



Each t-shirt comprises 95 percent bamboo fiber and 5 percent spandex, all environmentally-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable. With an o-neck cut, the t-shirts are also breathable and super-soft with elastic fibers. Antimicrobial and anti-odor elements ensure the shirts are hygienic with long-term durability.



The collection has already proven popular among early supporters, including friends and families. For a limited time, support Hushed Individual on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hushedindividual/hushed-individual-bamboo-fiber-t-shirts



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support Hushed Individual, including associated production and distribution costs, ahead of a December 2020 release. Starting today, pledge as little as $1 to get a virtual thank-you, or $18 to get a Hushed Individual t-shirt of your choice at a special early bird price. Other rewards, including t-shirt quantities and discounts, are available, but supplies are limited. Act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About Hushed Individual

Hushed Individual is a new brand of minimalistic urban fashion apparel made with environmentally responsible materials. Founded by Vincent in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Hushed Individual is leading in design, style, and comfort.



