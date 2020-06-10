Now on Kickstarter, "Infiniti Pong," an Endless Twist on Classic Tabletop Games!

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Infiniti Pong takes ping pong, or table tennis, to new limits in an attempt to bring a fun gaming environment to infinity and beyond. A game set designed to be both a net and a goal at once, Infiniti Pong delivers what has been branded as the "pinfiniti effect," where the ball bounces around and changes the flow of a rally to provide a new, dynamic element. Morphing elements of pinball, air-hockey, and table tennis, Infiniti Pong delivers a fun and simple game set to consumers worldwide.



Each Infiniti Pong set comes with two towers, each with a rebound wall, a table clamp, and a bar lock. Designed to sit freely or be clamped, rebound walls and bar looks allow players to modify their setup. The bar, like a thin net and goal post, fits any table and breaks down to be portable for on-the-go play. Additionally, each set comes with a pack of three balls and a comprehensive game book, which features over 11 online game tutorials and over 30 fun add-on rules.



Playing and keeping score is easy. Each round, serving is done as in traditional ping pong. But during play, the possibilities become endless if one can avoid knocking off the bar or bouncing the ball out of play. Unlike traditional ping pong, hit the ball over, under, or around the bar, with limitations on the number of bounces depending on the strike. If the ball bounces off the table, it remains a live "free" ball and forces players to react quickly to save it with the next strike.



A single game set, Infiniti Pong manages to deliver near endless fun by creating a special, dynamic game environment that can be adapted in real-time and on-the-go. For a limited time, support Infiniti Pong on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support the game and production efforts. Pledge just $10 today, or $59 or more to receive a full Infiniti Pong game set. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! The first game sets are expected to ship in early September 2020



About Infiniti Pong

Infiniti Pong was created by Anthony Soto and Emmanuel Soto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Two brothers, Anthony and Emmanuel created Infiniti Pong to bring their passion for sports, sustainability, and business. Combining the best elements of pinball, air-hockey, and table tennis, Infiniti Pong creates a fun gaming environment with endless possibilities.



Contact:



Contact Person: Anthony Soto

Company: Infiniti Pong

City: Fort Lauderdale

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: 754-244-3147

Email: sotoe907@gmail.com

Website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/infinitipong/infiniti-pong