Now on Kickstarter, Jacquelin Hatley's Album and Merch Launch!

Rock Hill, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Jacquelin Hatley, a singer, songwriter, and worship leader, was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. Born into the Vineyard movement back in the '80s, a heart of worship has long been at the center of Jacquelin's life. Believing in the power of creativity within every one of us, Jacquelin has been finding new ways to lead with her creative power since the age of 16 and help others connect in the presence of God across the United States.



Passionate about the power of music, Jacquelin is excited to be bringing a new project, which speaks directly to the heart and soul, to people worldwide. The culmination of a lifelong journey, Jacquelin is releasing a new album that connects listeners with the raw power of hope, rest, loss, life, and freedom, and uses engaging sounds and lyrics to connect with people and set them free on a path to spiritual connection.



A project already underway, the new album is expected to release digitally at the end of this year on JacquelinHatley.com. There, supporters can also find the latest updates, news, and event dates. As part of this project, Jacquelin will also be launching an online store where fans can get a variety of worship merchandise, including exclusive keepsakes like t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, and magnets.



Support this powerful worship project by Jacquelin Hatley on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support recording, producing, mastering, registering, designing, and launching the album and online merchandise store. Pledge just $10 to support Jacquelin or $150 or more to receive other rewards, including exclusive merchandise Jacqueline Hatley worship mugs and stickers pre-release. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Merchandise is expected to release in early January 2021.



About Hatley

