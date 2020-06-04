Now on Kickstarter, "Life Venue," an Apparel Brand Inspired by Real People and Human Interaction

Oslo, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Life Venue is a new apparel brand coming soon worldwide. Seeking to drive impact in consumers around the world, the Life Venue brand is about people and interaction – challenging the status quo to bring one's life to the clothes they wear each day. Inspired by a desire to connect with real people and share in community with others, Life Venue provides consumers with high-quality apparel that promotes confidence, freedom, and individuality, helping each wearer get recognized and noticed in new, positive ways through the power of style.



The Life Venue logo consists of two mountains, illustrating the large venue of life. Designs incorporate two triangles with an additional, unique design element. At Life Venue, the slogan, "Be the Venue," serves as a constant reminder to make people feel great about themselves so they can find their inner confidence. Together, Life Venue is inspiring new people to accomplish all that they put their minds to, and giving each wearer the ability to feel safe, confident, and comfortable in clothes they connect with each day.



Support Life Venue for a limited time on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support the brand and its production efforts, including sourcing local manufacturers who are committed to sustainability and high-quality. Pledge just NOK 150 today to receive a Life Venue t-shirt, or NK 350 to receive a Life Venue baseball cap. Some apparel items are limited, so act fast! T-shirts and baseball caps are expected to ship in early August 2020.



About Life Venue

Life Venue is a new apparel brand created by Andreas Hole, a devoted father and entrepreneur from Langhus, Norway. Dreaming of creating an apparel brand for as long as he can remember, Andreas created Life Venue to connect with real people and inspire, while supporting his family at the same time. On a journey to become a long-lasting, sustainable, and consumer-driven brand, Life Venue is currently inspiring a new movement of confidence, community, freedom, and individuality on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Andreas

Company: Life Venue

City: Oslo

Country: Norway

Email: LifeVenue.co@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lifevenue2020/life-venue-your-life-is-your-venue