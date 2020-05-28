Now on Kickstarter, "Lucky Stiff," a Popular Tony Mandolin Audiobook!

Topeka, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Robert Lee Beers is the author of the popular urban fantasy noir series The Tony Mandal Mystery. A ten-book series, Robert Lee Beers had the first four books beautifully produced into audiobooks with the help of Graphic Audio, an audiobook production company. But now, Robert Lee Beers is looking for a change of pace for book five in the series, Lucky Stiff.



In Lucky Stiff, readers quickly discover someone is messing around with Luck. In a city with some of the largest underground gambling mobs in the world, Tony Mandolin, San Francisco's supernatural shamus, finds himself neck-deep in Cartels, Triads, and Russians. Soon the world-weary, cynical private investigator winds up in a card game where the loser has to give up a whole lot more than just his chips.



While the previous audiobooks featured a full-cast and sound effects mirroring old-time radio shows, each was an abridged version of the actual book. But now, Robert Lee Beers is partnering with Chris Herron, an accomplished narrator and host of Tall Tale TV, to produce a full-length audiobook for Lucky Stiff. In this project, Chris Herron will narrate every word of Lucky Stiff and format it for enjoyment as an audiobook. A master at voice-over, Chris Herron brings a reputation for being the entire cast on his own and will use his voice talents to bring scenes and characters to life in exciting new ways.



A sample of chapter one's narration is available on the Kickstarter campaign page. Money raised will be used to fund the production of the Lucky Stiff audiobook, and exclusive rewards will be made available to early backers as a token of their support. For a limited time, backers can receive a copy of Lucky Stiff in eBook format for just $5 or pledge additional support to receive other books from The Tony Mandal Mystery series. Some rewards are limited, so act fast. The Kickstarter campaign is located here.



About The Tony Mandolin Mysteries

Robert Lee Beers, of San Francisco, California, is an accomplished writer, who formally wore many hats as a high school track star, musician, Navy Corpsman, stunt man, comic book artist, competitive archer, art director, and State Assemblyman. The author of The Tony Mandolin Mysteries, an urban fantasy noir series, he is currently bringing his popular series to audiobook format.



