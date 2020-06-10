Now on Kickstarter, "MaskUV," a New Sterilization Face Mask for Breathing Air

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- The MaskUV is the ultimate facial mask. Offering sterilization for breathing air, the MaskUV filtered facial mask, developed by Resonance Technology Development Ltd., is committed to protecting the respiratory system from harmful airborne agents and pathogens. Available in four sleek silicone colors, these face masks are expected to deliver significant impact around the world.



Suitable for all indoor and outdoor needs, the MaskUV has been engineered for form, function, and comfort. Offering complete respiratory protection, the silicone masks, made of food-grade silicone, use a 2.5um nylon mesh filter to let people breathe more easily while blocking up to 2.5um of particle matter. Further incorporating the benefits of high high-intensity light (>70 J/? ), the MaskUV kills or inactivate germs on contact to sterilize air passing through the mask directly and effectively.



With embedded Li-ion batteries, the UV sterilization system allows the mask to have six to eight hours of continuous operation per full charge. Using a micro USB port, the MaskUV can be charged anywhere, on the go, in about 1.5 hours or less and is simple to clean with warm soap and water.



For a limited time, support the MaskUV, a silicone mask embedded with UVC leads to sterilize breathing air, on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support the MaskUV and its production efforts. Pledge just HK $100 to support the project, or HK $400 or more to receive a MaskUV at special early bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! MaskUV is expected to release in early October 2020.



About MaskUV

MaskUV is a silicone mask embedded with UVC leads to sterilize breathing air. Suitable for all indoor and outdoor needs, the MaskUV has been engineered for form, function, and comfort to filter and sterilize breathing air. The revolutionary technology has been pioneered by Resonance Technology Development Ltd., an independent design and manufacturing firm with over 20 years of experience in Hong Kong.



Contact



Contact Person: Raymond Chiu

Company: Resonance Techology Development Ltd

Country: Hong Kong

Phone: 852-68802316

Email: rchiu@rtdhk.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rtdhk/maskuv-sterilization-for-breathing-air