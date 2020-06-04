Now on Kickstarter, "MathCraft," an Innovative New Way to Learn Mathematics

Basingstoke, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- MathCraft, a new tabletop board game, employs interesting gameplay schemes to make learning mathematics, including multiplication tables, fun. Creating an engaging way for children to develop and master math skills, MathCraft was designed to bring a fun learning environment to children, parents, and families around the world. Prioritizing the pleasant mastery of mathematics, MathCraft revolutionizes learning through a tabletop board game.



With single-player and multiplayer game modes, the learning never has to stop with MathCraft. The interactive gameboard features several "buttons," including arithmetic functions like that incorporate addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, and an electronic button, help button, and green and red arrow buttons. The game board features a prominent electronic display that receives feedback from the game board's buttons and poses mathematical equations and instructions to players. Based on the answer provided, players then race around the figure-eight style gameboard and test their math skills around the way.



Funds from this campaign will be used to develop MathCraft, including a new MathCraft application that will empower learning on smartphones and tablet computers with real-time feedback and results. Now available on Kickstarter, support MathCraft today ahead of its release in early August 2020. The campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/multiplication-table/mathcraft-multiplication-table



Supporters around the world can back MathCraft by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £1. But for a pledge of £29 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including MathCraft at special early-bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About MathCraft

MathCraft, a new tabletop board game by Robert Chmielewski of Basingstoke, UK, uses interesting gameplay schemes to make learning mathematics fun. Creating an engaging way for children to develop and master math skills, MathCraft brings a fun learning environment to children, parents, and families around the world.



Contact:

Contact Person: Robert Chmielewski

Company: MathCraft

City: Basingstoke

State: Hampshire

Country: United Kingdom

Email: pricebyrp@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/multiplication-table/mathcraft-multiplication-table