Now on Kickstarter, My Living Yoga Journal, a Professionally Developed Yoga Guide

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Amber Hagberg, an international yoga teacher, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for her latest project, My Living Yoga Journal. Discovering yoga back in 2008, Hagberg is bringing her expertise and lessons learned to this project to help others achieve profound transformations and evolutions in their life.



The My Living Yoga Journal will come with 12 chapters, one for each month of the year. Each month, readers will explore a new philosophy theme with prompted journal questions, breathing exercises, and yoga sequences that help them connect and grow. Readers will record their experiences on the journal's 365 daily journal pages, which include motivational quotes to unite the month's philosophy theme. A step-by-step guide for practicing yoga in the modern world, Hagberg designed the journal to make yoga accessible like never before, and to help others learn how to incorporate yoga into daily life so they are empowered to find passion, purpose, and transformation from the heart.



Helping a new generation roll out their mats and begin their yoga practice, My Living Yoga Journal will prove to be beneficial for any yoga journey. Offering insightful lessons and direction, anyone will be able to soon explore positive messages and insights discovered on the mat, and easily apply them to relationships and daily living. For a limited time, support My Living Yoga Journal on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mylivingyogajournal/my-living-yoga-journal



Funds raised from this crowdfunding campaign will be used to support My Living Yoga Journal, including associated production, printing, and distribution costs, ahead of a December 2020 release. Starting today, pledge as little as $5 to get a month-long subscription to Amber Hagberg's Live Your Yoga Membership, complete with guided breathing exercises, meditations, and yoga practices, or pledge $25 or more to get the prior rewards with the My Living Yoga Journal eBook included. Other rewards, including printed copies of the book, exclusive yoga programs, and branded merchandise, are available, so act fast and visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About Amber Hagberg

Amber Hagberg is an international yoga teacher with over a decade of experience helping people unlock the power of guided meditation. In October 2020, Hagberg announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for My Living Yoga Journal, an exclusive resource and step-by-step guide for practicing yoga in the modern world.



Contact

Contact Person: Amber Hagberg

Company: Live Your Yoga

City: Cincinnati

State: Ohio

Country: United States

Email: amberhagberg@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mylivingyogajournal/my-living-yoga-journal