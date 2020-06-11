Now on Kickstarter, "No Man: The Return! Volume 1," a Comic Book Set in a World of Artificial Intelligence!

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Oh No Man: The Return!, Volume 1 is a new comic book series of original characters and artificial intelligence. Featuring characters like Oh No Man, Nikola Telsa, and his orphan daughter, Ai, the series takes readers through a dark, dense story against the perils of artificial intelligence.



In Volume 1, Oh No Man, a simple fool, is trying to get by in a crazy world. While his history remains a mystery, as well as his actual name, he has become known to others for being as elusive as forest dear-bulls. With the superpower to win any case in the court of law, this lawyer hates lawyers. Shrouded in mystery, Oh No Man is doing what is right for the world when he eventually meets the father of electricity and everything modern, Nikola Tesla, who has adopted an orphan girl named Ai. Ai, with a similar past shrouded in mystery, is wrapped in an enigma enclosed in an old puzzle and can even talk to animals. The sets off to restore balance to the planet after learning about the harmful and disruptive impact of the simple organisms that humans are.



The first three pages of the comic book series have been created. With beautiful illustrations by a talented professional artist, each page comes to life in bright, vivid detail. A culmination of an idea from writer Kristian Magda long ago, Oh No Man combines the best themes of artificial intelligence, mystery, romance, surrealism, and science fiction with never-ending humor and plot twists that affect all of humanity.



For a limited time, support Oh No Man: The Return!, Volume 1 on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support Oh No Man: The Return!, Volume 1, and its production efforts. Pledge just $1 to support the project, or $25 or more to receive a digital copy of the comic book series or other exclusive rewards. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Oh No Man: The Return!, Volume 1 is expected to release in early September 2020.



