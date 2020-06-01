Now on Kickstarter, "No Pain No Gain," a Real 1v1 3D PvP Combat Game, Delivers Action-Packed, Lag-Free Play!

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- A new 1v1 3D fighting game is coming to gamers worldwide. With one-on-one, free-for-all, and team deathmatch game modes, No Pain No Gain challenges players to fight to the death in four to six arena-style maps. Offering one of the first real 3D experiences in combat gaming, No Pain No Gain has been optimized to ensure lag-free play for hours of challenging entertainment.



Incorporating unique features into the combat experience, players t will use a health bar and stamina bar to gauge their ability to jump, run, and use special power moves in combat. Players will also control their own attack strategies and can string together combination moves to overwhelm opponents or even stagger attacks to throw them off. Requiring advanced combat skills and real-time strategy, No Pain No Gain is creating a challenging and intensive 3D fighting environment for players around the world.



Tested on a playable multiplayer server, developers have already confirmed real 3D fighting games can be created with the Unreal Engine 4 and scaled for global play. With success in transatlantic European and United States tests, developers are quickly deploying servers to the Google Cloud as popularity increases.



No Pain No Gain will release its Alpha version in early August 2021 after initial funding rounds complete. For a limited time, support the game's development for as little as $5. For a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive access to early releases of the game. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web here. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast.



About No Pain No Gain

No Pain No Gain is a lag-free online 3D fighting game. With player versus player game modes, No Pain No Pain delivers one-on-one, free-for-all, and team deathmatch game modes that challenge players to use combat moves and strategies to defeat others online.



Contact:



Contact Person: Kristian Magda

Company: NPNG

Address: 9202 Valley Hvn

City: San Antonio

State: Texas

Country: United States

Email: kristian.magda@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/npng/no-pain-no-gain-a-real-3d-pvp