Now on Kickstarter, "NUDE SHAPES™ Shapewear," High-Quality Waist Trainers That Promote Diversity for Women!

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- NUDE SHAPES™ Shapewear is the world's first premium line of waist trainers that can match any woman's skin color. Helping women around the world remain inconspicuous while cinching waists, shedding postpartum belly fat, improving posture, and reducing back pain, the small company behind NUDE SHAPES™ Shapewear is fulfilling a big international vision of combining functionality and inclusive branding.



The first waist training company on the market to fully promote diversity and inclusion, NUDE SHAPES™ uses new tonal colors in its products so customers can find their perfect nude shade. Understanding the pain many African-American customers feel, NUDE SHAPES™ has been proudly serving a diverse customer base since its inception with light to dark brown waist trainer colors. With each trainer, shed stubborn belly fat and love handles, encourage weight loss, increase thermal activity, stimulate perspiration, speed up postpartum recovery, improve muscle separation, mitigate back pain, improve posture, and enjoy an instantly slimmer shape.



Each waist trainer in the NUDE SHAPES™ collection comes with high-quality design elements and materials. With breathable, high compression fabrics, NUDE SHAPES™ trainers use innovative double stitching and protective steel bones to provide long-term support. Additionally, an upgraded four-hook and eye design adds enhanced flexibility and longevity, ensuring NUDE SHAPES™ trainers are ready for all moments and occasions.



An Amazon Choice project, support NUDE SHAPES™ on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support production costs. Pledge just S$ 20 to support the project today, or S$ 50 or more to receive exclusive rewards that include special early bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! NUDE SHAPES™ rewards are expected to ship in early October 2020.



About NUDE SHAPES™

Established in 2019, NUDE SHAPES™ Shapewear was created as the world's first premium line of waist trainers to match any woman's skin color. Helping women remain inconspicuous while cinching the waist, shedding belly fat, improving posture, and reducing back pain, NUDE SHAPES™ Shapewear promotes diversity and supports all women with high-quality, supportive apparel.



Contact



Contact Person: Petra Novotny

Company: NUDE SHAPES Shapewear Pte. Ltd.

Address: 18 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Residences, 018980,

Country: Singapore

Phone: +6584011460

Email: contact@nude-shapes.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nudeshapes/nude-shapes-waist-trainers-find-your-perfect-shade

www.nude-shapes.com