Now on Kickstarter, "OhBaby," a New Premium Baby Clothing Brand from Hawaii!

Hilo, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- OhBaby is a new collection of premium baby clothing. Created by Leiana Kekoa-Lum, a mother of two in Hilo, Hawaii, OhBaby is striving to meet the clothing needs of young children and growing families. Knowing firsthand the challenges of having to change children regularly due to vomit, food spills, and messy diapers, Leiana set out to create a premium, fashionable baby clothing brand that could withstand the needs of babies every second of every day. The resulting brand, OhBaby, provides comfort, fashion, and warmth depending on the season or holiday, and can be a perfect gift for new mothers and babies.



With limited baby clothing options in some regions of the world, such as the isolated islands of Hawaii, OhBaby clothing ships internationally and is reasonably priced, convenient, and sustainably made. Empowering communities with options for baby boy and girl clothes, mothers, fathers, and other caretakers can trust OhBaby to provide long-lasting, stylish clothing for any moment.



An organic brand, OhBaby does not use elastic banding or spandex in its products. Instead, OhBaby clothing lasts longer than other synthetic clothing brands and avoids the use of toxic chemicals, high residuals, or genetically modified organisms that threaten young bodies and families. Each piece in the collection is made with 100 percent organic cotton, providing long-term comfort and durability through a weaved design. OhBaby also uses environmentally friendly factories and distributors to ship to babies around the world.



Support this new brand of premium baby clothing on Kickstarter today here. For a limited time, pledge just $5 to support the project and receive a thank-you note, or $10 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including a free necklace or other OhBaby products. The first OhBaby clothing is expected to ship in early August 2020.



