Now on Kickstarter, "Pacific Solo Season 2: In Search of Blue Water," a Documentary Web Series Across the Pacific!

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Pacific Solo is a five-year project featuring the quest of Lowell Sheppard to sail solo through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to Nemo North, a place he named in the middle of the North Pacific. A documentary-style web series, Lowell will be filming his experiences and making them available to viewers from around the world in biweekly episodes that teach about the state of our oceans and inspire others to make a difference through sustainability and conservation.



Lowell, an adult organizer who has worked with established non-governmental organizations dedicated to social and environmental improvement projects, is launching this documentary web series after completing the first year of his mission. Now advancing to Season 2, Pacific Solo will continue to document Lowell's travelsthrough March 2021. Season 2 will feature the S.V. Wahine, a Gibsea 402, and Lowell as they venture into Blue Water and learn how to sail offshore, and explore Blue Water's Area 1, which juts out into the Pacific Ocean, and multiple other islands. Lowell's many adventures begin at Yumenoshima Marina in Tokyo, an island made out of garbage.



Motivated by his book, Never Too Late, published in four languages, Lowell is seeking to inspire both young and old not to let go of their dreams. Lowell, a 65-years-old grandfather and novice sailor, is no stranger to dreaming big. He chose to set out on this adventure after a life-time of promoting environmental sustainability and conservation in hopes of demonstrating the importance of freshwater and oceans to human life and the planet.



Support Pacific Solo Season 2: In Search of Blue Water on Kickstarter here. Pledge just CA $5 to support the project and receive mention in a friendly film credit, or CA $25 or more to receive exclusive rewards, including backer credits, patches, and copies of Lowell's book. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! Rewards are expected to release in early October 2020.



