Now on Kickstarter, Past Thoughts, a New, Action-Packed Science Fiction Space Adventure

Plymouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Past Thoughts is a new science fiction film by independent director and cinematographer Tom Hughes. Set in the year 2151, Past Thoughts will take viewers on an action-packed, jaw-dropping adventure full of twists, turns, and unsuspecting plot developments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats.



Set in the year 2151, scientists predict Earth only has a couple of hundred years until inhabitability. In response to this emerging crisis, a brave, loyal Planet Explorer is chosen to be sent on a deadly mission to investigate a new habitat – on that lies on a distant planet far out in the galaxy. But along the way, he comes to learn more about himself, with it quickly becoming apparent his most dangerous task yet is discovering the truth around him.



The Past Thoughts storyline is intense and professionally developed, complete with rich plot developments and characters. Filmed with a futuristic aesthetic, powerful lighting, and intense color, the casting process is already underway, and scripts have been finalized. Featuring a talented cast and crew of film professionals, Past Thoughts is ready to be brought to life for viewers around the world.



For a limited time, support Past Thoughts on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tomhughes/past-thoughts



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Past Thoughts, including associated costs for pre-production, production, and post-production. For a limited time, support the project for as little as £5, but for a pledge of £25 or more, unlock other exclusive rewards, including access to the script and a digital download of the movie. Additional reward options are available, so act fast.



About Past Thoughts

Past Thoughts is the first short-film project by Tom Hughes, an 18-year-old director and cinematographer from Plymouth, UK. A science fiction film, Past Thoughts takes viewers on an action-packed, jaw-dropping adventure space adventure.



