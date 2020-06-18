Now on Kickstarter, "PreppyPaws," Digitally Painted,Customized Pet Portraits!

Windsor, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- PreppyPaws is a new project on Kickstarter that connects people around the world with beautiful custom pet portraits. Created by Aditi Bakshi as the perfect personalized gift or keepsake in celebration of cute pets, PreppyPaws provides digitally hand-drawn pet portraits worldwide. Bringing pets of all types to life, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and more, bright, vibrant colors and rich aesthetics in each PreppyPaws portrait bring life to beloved pets in exciting ways.



Amidst dark times spreading across the globe, PreppyPaws manages to deliver much-needed life and energy with pictures of our furry friends. Getting a hand-drawn digital portrait has never been easier for supporters of this campaign. Designed to be a simple and easy process, backers only need to send a picture of a pet, choose from one of the three reward options, and wait to receive their digital painting by email in a digital file format.



Aditi Bakshi, the creator and artistic talent behind PreppyPaws, is excited to get drawing and to bring years of experience in the arts to life. Inspired by doodling animals from a young age and fondly remembering the love she had for her pets, Aditi is looking forward to capturing the loved ones of others through this project.



For a limited time, support PreppyPaws on Kickstarter here. Funds raised will be used to support the project directly. For a pledge of just CA $25, receive one digital painting of a pet in JPEG format. But for a pledge of CA $150 or more, receive a set of eight digital portraits. The first digital paintings are expected to ship in early July 2020.



About PreppyPaws

PreppyPaws is a digital art project by Aditi Bakshi of Windsor, Canada. An art with experience in a variety of mediums, including oils, acrylics, and watercolors, Aditi is now exploring the power of digital art to showcase the world of pets in new and exciting ways.



