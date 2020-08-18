Now on Kickstarter, "Pride of the Outdoors," a Collection of Wearable, Embroidered Outdoor Memories

Wimberley, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- An exciting project is finding new ways to recognize talented wildlife artists from across the Midwest, as wildlife artists' work are now being showcased via high-quality, custom embroidery on outdoors apparel and accessories for casual or sport wear. Manufactured by Armadillo Outfitters, a premier design and decorating firm, each embroidered piece reflects the skill and craftsmanship of Vincent M. LeMond, an industry professional with over ten years of embroidery and design experience, who is excited to create this stunning new collection of apparel.



Inspired by the self-created "Pride of the Outdoors" movement, LeMond announced a campaign on Kickstarter, a popular crowdfunding platform, to get support for this new six-phase project. Promoting the talent of professional wildlife and outdoor artists, artists' designs are carefully selected to match the type of garment, be it for hunting, fishing, or general outdoor apparel.The brand's apparel is of superior quality in stitch count, size, and color palette, with shirts that average 50,000 to 75,000 stitches in 15 to 26 thread colors.



Since 2008, Armadillo Outfitters has grown through trade shows and craft fairs, as well as online sales, but has taken a recent hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the project will feature art by Dallen Lambson, a popular Idaho wildlife artist, who gave Armadillo Outfitters an exclusive embroidery license. Lambson will receive a royalty for every embroidered item sold – be it on shirts, caps/hats, or other accessories.



For a limited time, support the Armadillo Outfitters project. To learn more, or to see samples of Armadillo Outfitters' work, please visit the Kickstarter campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aotx1/pride-of-the-outdoors-wearable-memories



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support Armadillo Outfitters and its line of embroidered outdoor apparel. Support the project for as little as $5 to get an exclusive window decal, or pledge $25 to get an embroidered baseball cap or $50 to get an embroidered t-shirt or pullover hoodie with art by Dallen Lambson. Other reward options, including apparel bundles, are available, so act fast and support the Kickstarter campaign today.



Armadillo Outfitters, a premier design and decorating firm, is a specialist in embroidered apparel. Promoting the talent of professional wildlife and outdoor artists, Armadillo Outfitters embroiders the stunning designs of wildlife and outdoor artists on its shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps to create a premier line of hunting, fishing, and general outdoor apparel.



