Now on Kickstarter, PVLMV Playing Cards, a Tribute to Global Challenge in Summer 2020

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Binks Playing Cards has announced a new deck of playing cards, the PVLMV Deck, on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Initiating the crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of the card deck worldwide, this new set will provide classic function and high-end style while simultaneously commemorating this unique time in our world history – complete with a growing pandemic and ongoing fights for equal rights.



Important issues that have affected and shaped summer 2020 in the United States and around the world, the PVLMV Deck will serve as a functional and classic timepiece for remembering this unprecedented moment. Telling a story of trying times, the PVLMV Deck will put a positive spin on the situation while highlighting the all too real reality. Featuring a design with black backs and palm trees, stylish monogram designs will be constructed out of the palms for a rich, elegant appearance. Each card's face will capture the color of the palm trees and show contrast of green and yellow found on coconut in each tree.



Palm trees and the sun, classic summer icons, were chosen to symbolize a need to look forward. To reflect the quality nature of the deck, each card will be printed on premium German black core, high-quality casino-grade paper (300gsm), and finished with a premium butter varnish. Cards can be shipped and stored in an accompanying tuck box that shows glimpses of the palmer print through the top quarter of the box and has a thick, white ribbon wrap and matte finish.



For a limited time, support the mural on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/binks/pvlmv-playing-cards



Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support the card deck, including associated production and shipping costs. For a limited time, support the deck for as little as $10 and get a free PVLMV Deck. Other deck quantities and reward tiers are available.



About The PVLMV Deck

The PVLMV Deck is a set of high-end playing cards that help remember the dark summer of 2020. Manufactured by Binks Playing Cards in Miami, Florida, each card is beautifully designed and printed on premium black core and casino-grade paper.



