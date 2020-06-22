Now on Kickstarter, "Quasaridioma," a Debut Album by Italian Artist Luca Dell' Olio!

Torino, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Luca Dell' Olio, a singer-songwriter from Turin, Italy, is excited to announce a limited-supply run to produce 500 vinyl copies of his latest eight-track album. Luca is looking to share these vinyl copies with new fans and supporters worldwide later this year.



Entitled "Quasaridioma," the new hit album was recorded at Dbis Studio in the capital of Piedmont, Italy. "Quasaridioma" refers to Luca's ??understanding of his recording experience and journey, and the symbolic lights and messages he pulls from musical language. Involving a month of production, Luca held recording sessions to capture his performances with acoustic guitars, drums, bass, and electric guitars, before finally recording the album's rich, deep vocals. Each song has different souls that range from folk-rock to 70's psychedelia, with ethnic suggestions and references to South American Cumbia and other dreamlike or imaginative components.



Empowered by the professional expertise of Raffaele Orrù, a sound engineer and producer, the duo integrated the talents of other area musicians like Davide Ritelli and Carlo Tettamanti. A great result in all respects, "Quasaridioma" is expected to take Luca's career as a singer-songwriter to new heights. Seeking to do his work justice, each vinyl record produced as part of this campaign will be the perfect collector's item as a lasting object with unquestionable charm.



Support "Quasaridioma" on Kickstarter today here. For a limited time, pledge just €10 to support Luca and the album, or €30 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including a vinyl copy of the album and t-shirt. "Quasaridioma" is expected to become in vinyl format in early October 2020.



About Luca Dell' Olio

Luca Dell' Olio is a singer-songwriter from Turin, Italy. Launching his first studio album, "Quasaridioma," later this year, Luca is funding a limited series of 500 vinyl copies on Kickstarter. The album combines Luca's artistic talents with the sounds of acoustic guitars, drums, bass, electric guitars, and powerful vocals.



Contact



Contact Person: Luca Dell'olio

Company: Quasaridioma vinyl project

City Torino

Country: Italy

Email: nyobakite00@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lucadellolio/sostieni-anche-tu-quasaridioma