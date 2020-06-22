Now on Kickstarter, R3vira's New Collection of Inspirational Photo Frames

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- R3vira, a social impact company is on a global mission to frame the future and renew stories of humanity. With their innovative new collection of photo frames, anyone can find a way to capture memories and stories in order to support the environment and daily critical social causes.



R3vira's inspirational union frames creates something that teaches and leads at the same time. Each day, Earth is flooded with waste that quickly overwhelms our lands and waterways, but instead of focusing on the waste around us, R3vira is inspiring a new way to see the future and adapt everyday lifestyles with socially-conscious and environmentally-friendly products.



R3vira's inspirational union frames are made of Styrofoam, a 100 percent recyclable material, by proud people who pour their hearts and souls into the endeavor every time.



Creating the perfect union and reducing waste, the R3vira brand promotes social awareness and provides opportunities for those willing to put their hearts on the line. Proud partners include stay-at-home moms, people with misguided past looking for second chances and people with different capabilities just hoping to be part of something special. Each frame in the collection is unique and slightly different from the last, each hand-painted by people with different cognitive and artistic abilities.



Committed to high-quality standards, these one-of-a-kind frames capture special moments and represent a unique symbol of unity in challenging times for people and our planet. To help support these inspirational frames and a transition from the old to the new, find R3vira on Kickstarter today here. Pledge just $20 MXN to support the project, or $250 MXN or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including an inspirational union frame of your own. Frames are expected to become available in early August 2020.



About R3vira

R3vira is a social impact company in Mexico City, Mexico. Dedicated to recycling conscientiously and promoting environmental sustainability, R3vira is reimaging everyday products for people and the environment. Its popular collection of inspirational union frames is one such product using recyclable Styrofoam to reduce environmental impact.



Contact Person: Martha Melesio



Company: Revira

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Email: martha.melesio@revira.com.mx

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/r3vira-frames/enmarcando-el-futuro-renovando-historias?ref=ahwgx6