Now on Kickstarter, Ray's Butchery, a Sustainable, Certified Angus Beef Butcher Shop

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Ray's Butchery, a certified Angus beef butchery, has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help bring local, sustainable, and pasture-raised meats to Walnut Creek, California. Founded by Raymond Reynoso, a professionally trained butcher, Ray's Butchery will embrace the future of a dying butcher industry by demonstrating firsthand the promise of sourcing high-quality meats through sustainable practices that boost local and regional economics.



Embracing the idea of the traditional meat counter, Ray's Butchery will be located in the heart of Walnut Creek, California, and offer fresh meat cut-to-order and specialty groceries directly to customers. With a top-rated customer service reputation, all meats sold by the butchery will be sourced from local farmers who raise animals in natural, healthy environments with a commitment to responsible land use, economic practices, and transparency. As demand soars for sustainably sourced, 100 percent certified Angus beef, Ray's Butchery will meet growing demand while creating jobs during an unprecedented global pandemic.



For a limited time, support Ray's Butchery on Kickstarter here. Funds raised through this campaign will be used to purchase refrigeration systems, including meat lockers and butcher cases, to properly store and showcase the butchery's locally sourced, pasture-raised meats. Backers worldwide can support this project for as little as $5, or can pledge $25 or more to receive other exclusive rewards, including signature meets or a Ray's Butchery t-shirt. Other special reward tiers and discounts are available. To learn more, or to take advantage of exclusive Kickstarter-only offerings, visit the Kickstarter campaign page here.



About Ray's Butchery

Ray's Butchery is a new 100 percent certified Angus beef butcher shop in Walnut Creek, California. Committed to providing sustainable meat, chicken, and pork with top-rated customer service, Ray's Butchery is embracing the future of the dying butcher industry by demonstrating the possibilities of sourcing high-quality products and boosting local and regional economics.



