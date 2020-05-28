Now on Kickstarter, "Rise of the Golden Goons," a New Crime Drama Web Series!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Global Square, an independent film company in Washington, D.C., is bringing a new crime drama web series to audiences worldwide. In "Rise of the Golden Goons," follow life in the inner city of Washington, D.C. After high school student Eric Bellamy witnesses a murder, things are never as they seem. A catalytic event, Eric is soon introduced to the world of crime and corruption, as he slowly climbs to the top of the organized crime world and transforms into one of the city's most notorious gang lords.



A 10-episode web series with a planned three-season story arc, "Rise of the Golden Goons" has been created to deliver a suspenseful and exciting storyline of the highest quality possible. Immersive and captivating, the story of Eric Bellamy will be told in the highest form possible and showcase the talents of the crew and actors at Global Square. Featuring a large and prominent cast, many personalities and creative talents are working tirelessly to make this series a reality and to tell the story of Eric Bellamy.



For a limited time, support this web series on Kickstarter by visiting the campaign page here. Funds received will be used to support production efforts. Additionally, supporters will be eligible to earn rewards as a token of their support. For a limited time, pledge just $10 to get a "Rise of the Golden Goons" bracelet and poster, or any additional amount to receive other exclusive reward packages. Some rewards are limited, so act fast! The web series is expected to debut in November 2020.



About "Rise of the Golden Goons,"

Contact:



Contact Person: Aaron Bruce Lawson

Company: GlobalSquareProduction

Country: United States

Phone: 2023680165

Email: Globalsquarep@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/globalsquare/rise-of-the-golden-goons?ref=82zjbn&token=be1ac791