Now on Kickstarter, Scentablez, an Air Freshener with Explosions of Fragrance

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Scentablez, LLC, an innovative air care products company, has announced a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help improve the lives of consumers around the world. A new line of organic, eco-friendly air fresheners, Scentablez, delivers a top-rated experience that users want to share with others, free of the toxins and ozone-depleting aerosols associated with traditional market alternatives.



Traditional air fresheners, typical in consumer homes and workplaces, are jam-packed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that prove harmful to individual health and our environment. As these air fresheners continue to wreak silent havoc on our world, Scentablez is instead empowering consumers with a much-needed alternative. Capturing fresh, all-natural, and organic scents from fresh ingredients, baking sodas, essential oils, and other thoughtfully chosen additives, Scentablez brings invigorating aromas anywhere – even on the go. Small, convenient air freshener pouches, Scentablez are perfect for keeping in one's car, locker, closet, office, or gym bag for a fresh, long-lasting smell over 30 days.



Scentablez avoids plastics by packaging its fragrances in small biodegradable pouches. Simply apply pressure to let the bag expand and to experience an explosion of fragrances at a moment's notice. Developed over two years, Scentablez has been designed as a simple, affordable alternative for consumers to preserve life's most cherished smells. Scents in the initial Scentablez release will include magnolia, citron, and florus, with a limited collection of custom Scentablez facemasks as well for certain early supporters of the brand.



Support Scentablez for a limited time on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scentablez/scentablez-an-explosion-of-fragrances



All funds raised will be used to support Scentablez, including associated production and distribution costs. Starting today, pledge as little as $15 to receive a six-pack of Scentablez pouches, or pledge $20 or more a twelve-pack of Scentablez pouches. Packs in different quantities are also available at special early bird pricing. Rewards are limited, so visit the Kickstarter campaign page today for more information.



About Scentablez, LLC

Scentablez, LLC, is an innovative air care products company founded by students at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Capturing fresh, all-natural, and organic scents, Scentablez is revolutionizing the air freshener industry, one freshener at a time. Scentablez was incubated in the Rochester Institute of Technology Student Accelerator 1.0 & 2.0 Program, where it was recognized as an innovative and viable market solution.



