Now on Kickstarter, "Shelter-in-Space," a New Interactive Card Game!

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Shelter-in-Space is a fun new strategy card game out of Los Angeles, California. Designed for one to four players, this new tabletop game was inspired by a desire to create a fun and interactive gaming experience while people worldwide are sheltered in place. A game that can even be played remotely with a webcam, Shelter-in-Space has been engineered to provide hours of endless entertainment and to create a gaming environment full of luck, skill, and teamwork.



In Shelter-in-Space, players assume the role of a city mayor and are tasked with making swift and strategic decisions so their citizens can survive a deadly viral outbreak. An outbreak that affects all 36 citizens in one's city, nine different population groups have varying resistance levels to the virus, and their interests must be balanced and countered. In this fast-paced strategy game, players must allocate resources, heal populations, and launch surviving citizens into outer space to escape the viral plague and avoid critical care. At every turn, players must balance and assess new variables and events, determining how to play the cards in their hands best.



Players start the game with five cards. Population cards are immediately played to the table, whereas action cards are saved for use during a turn. Turns begin with a player drawing three cards from the "healthy" deck. Then, the player must strategically allocate resources for a possible infection and draw from the "infection" deck, which immediately affects one's current population. Once three or more citizens are healthy, citizens can be launched to space to get points and protect those citizens for the rest of the game. The player with the most points wins.



A tribute to healthcare professionals and everyday heroes on the frontlines of this global pandemic, support Shelter-in-Space on Kickstarter here. Pledge just $10 to support the project or $19 or more to receive exclusive rewards that include Shelter-in-Space at special early bird prices. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast! The first card sets are expected to release in early September 2020.



About Shelter-in-Space

